Evelyn Lozada Isn’t Giving Back Her $1.4 Million Engagement Ring

may havebut she’s reportedly keeping the ring.

According to TMZ, the Basketball Wives star has no intentions on returning the $1.4 million rock despite being legally obligated to do so.

Ev allegedly called the engagement off after growing suspicious Crawford was cheating. Crawford proposed to Ev in 2013. She apparently called it off.

