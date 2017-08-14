Russell Simmons,Laura Govan, Marlon Wayans & More Attend ‘Sip & Style’ Event Hosted By NBC’s Marlon Star Bresha Webb

Photo by

Russell Simmons,Laura Govan, Marlon Wayans & More Attend ‘Sip & Style’ Event Hosted By NBC’s Marlon Star Bresha Webb

Bresha Webb, star of the upcoming NBC show Marlon, hosts a day of beauty, fun and black girl magic at 'Sip & Style' event.

Hot 107.9 Staff

Posted 17 hours ago
It was a day of beauty and fun Saturday, August 12th, at Russell SimmonsTantris located in beautiful West Hollywood, Califronia. Stars, tastemakers and invited guest were on hand for  a ‘Sip & Style’ event hosted by NBC’s Marlon star, Bresha Webb.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – AUGUST 12: __ seen at Sip & Style With Bresha Webb of NBC New Comedy Series Marlon at Tantris on Saturday August 12, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. ( (Shot by A Turner Archives)


Guests were treated to wellness and pampering services provided by Aveda cosmetics and Tantris hairstylist.


There was also a bevy of star power on hand as well, Russell Simmons (Owner of Tantris/Media Mogul), Laura Govan (formerly of VH1’s Basketball Wives), AJ Johnson (Actress/Celebrity Personal Trainer),Simone Shepherd (Social Media Influencer/Comedian), Dominique Perry (Insecure), Gabrielle Dennis (Insecure), Ashley North (W.A.G.S), Angela Christine (Tantris salon Senior Creative Consultant and Celebrity Hairstylist), Angell Conwell (Actress), Ashley Everett (Beyonce’s Dance Captain), Cece Price (Social Media Influencer ‘The CeCe Show’), Jasmine Brand (The Jasmine Brand), Kellee Stewart (NBC Midnight, Texas), Monique Coleman (Actress), Nina Parker (Access Hollywood Live), Russell Simmons (Owner of Tantris), Zulay Henao (OWN Love Thy Neighbor) and stars of the upcoming show Marlon, Notlim Taylor and Marlon Wayans.


It definitely looked like a day of nothing but pure fun, beauty,laughs with plenty of black girl magic in the air!


To see more photos from the amazing event checkout the gallery below and also makes sure you tune into NBC, this Wednesday, at 9/8 p.m. CST when Marlon premieres!


PHOTOS: A Turner Archives For Allied Moxy

Russell Simmons,Laura Govan, Marlon Wayans & More Attend 'Sip & Style' Event Hosted By NBC's Marlon Star Bresha Webb

