Russell Simmons,Laura Govan, Marlon Wayans & More Attend ‘Sip & Style’ Event Hosted By NBC’s Marlon Star Bresha Webb

It was a day of beauty and fun Saturday, August 12th, at Russell Simmons‘ Tantris located in beautiful West Hollywood, Califronia. Stars, tastemakers and invited guest were on hand for a ‘Sip & Style’ event hosted by NBC’s Marlon star, Bresha Webb.

Guests were treated to wellness and pampering services provided bycosmetics andhairstylist.



There was also a bevy of star power on hand as well, Russell Simmons (Owner of Tantris/Media Mogul), Laura Govan (formerly of VH1’s Basketball Wives), AJ Johnson (Actress/Celebrity Personal Trainer),Simone Shepherd (Social Media Influencer/Comedian), Dominique Perry (Insecure), Gabrielle Dennis (Insecure), Ashley North (W.A.G.S), Angela Christine (Tantris salon Senior Creative Consultant and Celebrity Hairstylist), Angell Conwell (Actress), Ashley Everett (Beyonce’s Dance Captain), Cece Price (Social Media Influencer ‘The CeCe Show’), Jasmine Brand (The Jasmine Brand), Kellee Stewart (NBC Midnight, Texas), Monique Coleman (Actress), Nina Parker (Access Hollywood Live), Russell Simmons (Owner of Tantris), Zulay Henao (OWN Love Thy Neighbor) and stars of the upcoming show Marlon, Notlim Taylor and Marlon Wayans.



It definitely looked like a day of nothing but pure fun, beauty,laughs with plenty of black girl magic in the air!



To see more photos from the amazing event checkout the gallery below and also makes sure you tune into NBC, this Wednesday, at 9/8 p.m. CST when Marlon premieres!



