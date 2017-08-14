Gary With Da Tea Says Black Tony Ruined His Friend’s Bridal Shower [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Black Tony says he had a bad weekend. At the bride’s request, Black Tony tagged along to the bridal shower of one of Gary With Da Tea‘s friends. But everyone involved soon regretted the situation, when Black Tony came through smelling weird, and hit on the bride. Click on the audio player to hear more int this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

