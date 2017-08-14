Karrueche Claps Back At Rapper Who Dragged Her Sexy Photo

Karrueche Tran wants everyone to know that little booties matter just as much as the colossal, Kim K-esque ones.

The Claws actress took to Twitter on Monday to put a couple of trolls in their place after they came for her recent risqué flick. Kae did it all for the ‘gram on Sunday when she posted a photo showing off her ass-ets in a thong bikini while on the set of her TNT show.

Before deleting the scantily-clad pic, social media got a hold of it and some people wasted no time coming for Karruche’s petite frame. While she was praised for her fit body, others like rapper Ralo The Flare was one of the first to criticize her photo:

People wana clown karrueche body but Kylie/Kim praised lol, not surprised but I still think thats funny lol — CH€ (@CGtaughtme) August 14, 2017

Kae has never had an issue silencing haters. She took to Twitter to address the senseless comments, tweeting:

Ya'll shame natural bodies but praise fake ones 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Karrueche Tran (@karrueche) August 14, 2017

Point is, constant judgement makes it hard for people to love and accept themselves and that's wrong. — Karrueche Tran (@karrueche) August 14, 2017

If you don't like what you see then keep it pushing. — Karrueche Tran (@karrueche) August 14, 2017

If you don't have anything nice to say, then don't say it at all. Keep your negative vibes to yourself. — Karrueche Tran (@karrueche) August 14, 2017

Any ways I love meeeeeeee and idgaf what y'all gotta say. 💋 Have a good day y'all ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pvaA41jNGP — Karrueche Tran (@karrueche) August 14, 2017

Karrueche’s hot pics comes just days after her ex, Chris Brown, made headlines for putting eye emojis under Rihanna‘s sexy carnival pics. Coincidence?