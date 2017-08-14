Irv Gotti Blames Racism On Kylie Jenner And Kim Kardashian Dating Black Men

According, the reason racists are mad is because Black men are taking all their women. The producer and media executive took to social media over the weekend to share his theory.

“F*ck it. Let’s talk about it,” he started. “This is what they hate right night. With a passion. Bruce Jenner and Kris Jenner’s daughter. Arguably the hottest chick on the planet!! Dated Tyga!! Now dating Travis Scott. 2 Rap N*ggas! I think when Trump says. Let’s make america great again. I think the he’s saying Let’s Get Our Women Back!! Cause the Hip Hop Culture has f*cked up the whole word.”

That’s right, the reason racists are marching through the streets is because rappers are taking their women. Mind you, Irv made this post in light of the White supremacist violence in Charlottesville this weekend. Let’s continue.

Irv went on to praise Kris Jenner and her daughter Kylie Jenner as a pioneer of White women dating Black men. That’s right, she’s breaking new grounds! “I applaud Kris Jenner for what she has done and created. But let’s talk honest. They are changing the minds of young White girls across america. Across the world. Kylie being the epitome. She transformed herself into the hottest chick in the game. And she f*cks with rappers. What you think a lil White girl is thinking that’s 15 years old. That idolizes Kylie. She wants to get a face and body like Kylie. To attract a N*GGA!! This is what is driving those old racist men.”

There you have it. Caitlyn and Kris Jenner’s daughter are driving racist terror. They were the tipping point. You can read all of Irv’s thesis below.

From the desk of #IrvGotti A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Aug 13, 2017 at 8:54am PDT

