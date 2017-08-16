High School Football Player Accused Of Strangling Mom’s Abusive Ex-Boyfriend

ANew York City high school senior from the Bronx with a promising future in football was arrested Monday morning on charges of strangling his mother’s ex-boyfriend to death, the New York Daily News reports.

Luis Moux, 18, whom neighbors describe as a “school kid,” was sleeping when his mother, Lorena Sesma, began arguing with her ex-boyfriend, Stanley Washington, 43, at 4:30 a.m., in their apartment in University Heights.

Upon hearing his mother’s screams, he woke up and scrambled to help when he found Washington beating Sesma, and struggled to pull him off his mother, the report says. Sources tell the news outlet that as Luis struggled to pull the man away, he wrapped his arm around Washington’s neck.

The News writes that it it “unclear” exactly at which point Washington was strangled, while being pulled away from Sesma or afterward. Luis was charged of manslaughter, but a police source tells the News that “it could be self defense, but that hasn’t been decided yet.”

Before Monday, Washington charged for involvement in two other altercations at the home. Police officers broke up disputes in 2014 and in 2016. In one case, Washington was accused of beating Sesma and an older woman who was also at the home. A friend of Luis’s said the couple fought constantly. Police sources told WPIX-TV that Washington had 26 prior arrests, two of them for assaulting Sesma.

Angel Nives, a 65-year-old neighbor, told the News, “He’s a school kid, a good student not involved with drugs or hanging out with bad people. He loves playing basketball and football with his friends over in the next building. When I heard the news, I didn’t expect it to be him, but he was right to defend his mother.”

Studies show that children are often the “silent victims” of domestic violence. Bresha Meadows is another teenager accused of killing her mother’s alleged abuser.

SOURCE: New York Daily News, WPIX-TV

SEE ALSO:

Benched: Ezekiel Elliott Suspended For 6 Games

‘Empire’ Actor Morocco Omari Arrested For Domestic Violence