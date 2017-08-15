Blac Chyna’s Mom Slams A Cancer Survivor

My Chy Chy 💎 @ChynaBlacKing pic.twitter.com/EG7HuMmWtS — Tokyo Jones (@MsTokyoToni) March 29, 2017

It seems like nobody is off limits for‘s momma if you talk about her daughter. One breast cancer survivor decided to take a dig at Chyna andwasn’t having it. To say she dragged the woman would be an understatement.

In a comment, Sally Fonte reportedly told Blac Chyna that she makes Chanel look cheap, which pissed Tokyo all the way off. She responded with an arsenal of degrading and outright harsh words. See below:

Yikes! Chyna's mother drags cancer patient to the gods🙊The woman told @blacchyna she mad Chanel look cheap. A post shared by Fameolous (@fameolous__) on Aug 12, 2017 at 8:32pm PDT

Tokyo felt like she had to the authority to destroy Sally since her own mother died from cancer. Too damn far and too damn crazy. SMH.

