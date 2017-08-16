Baltimore Quietly Removes Confederate Statues

Baltimore removed four Confederate statues early Wednesday morning, in the aftermath of the deadly clash in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday, CNN reports.
According to the Baltimore Sun, activist vowed on Tuesday to demolish Confederate statues in the city if officials continued to drag their feet on removing the controversial monuments.
The newspaper said Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh watched the removal in person. In a unanimous vote on Monday, the Baltimore City Council decided to take down the statues after the deadly terrorist vehicle attack by a White supremacist at the Charlottesville rally that killed Heather Heyer, an anti-racism demonstrator.
“They needed to come down,” the mayor stated, according to The Sun. “My concern is for the safety and security of our people. We moved as quickly as we could.”
She told WBAL that some of the monuments are going to Confederate cemeteries. The statues included the Roger B. Taney Monument, and a monument honoring Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson.
Taney was the U.S. Supreme Court chief justice who oversaw the court’s Dred Scott decision, which declared that slaves were not citizens of the United States and consequently had no constitutional rights.
Other cities are also trying to prevent violence over the removal of Confederate monuments.
Lexington, Kentucky’s mayor, Jim Gray, announced on Saturday his plan to remove two Confederate statues from the lawn of the former Fayette County Courthouse. In response, White nationalists are organizing a rally in the city, and they plan to file a lawsuit to block the move, the Lexington Herald Leader reported.
SOURCE: CNN, WBAL, Baltimore Sun, Lexington Herald Leader
SEE ALSO:
Charlottesville: Where Do We Go From Here?
Black Leaders Denounce Violent Charlottesville Rally
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
25 photos Launch gallery
1. Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling
Source:Getty
1 of 25
2. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
2 of 25
3. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
3 of 25
4. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
4 of 25
5. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
5 of 25
6. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
6 of 25
7. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
7 of 25
8. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
8 of 25
9. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
9 of 25
10. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
10 of 25
11. Black Lives Matter Protest In NYC
Source:Getty
11 of 25
12. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
12 of 25
13. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
13 of 25
14. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
14 of 25
15. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
15 of 25
16. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
16 of 25
17. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
17 of 25
18. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
18 of 25
19. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
19 of 25
20. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
20 of 25
21. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
21 of 25
22. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
22 of 25
23. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
23 of 25
24. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
24 of 25
25. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
25 of 25