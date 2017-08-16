Yo' Durtty
Murder Gang CEO Snipe Disses His Former Artist 21 Savage On ‘Code Red’

The Durtty Boyz

21 Savage frequently mentions Murder Gang in his raps but it seems as if the CEO of the crew has a few bones to pick with his former artist. CEO Snipe makes mention of the fact he helped 21early in his career by funding videos, clothes and protection in the streets but 21 never showed love in return after making it in the music industry.

