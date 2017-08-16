Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

LeBron James Calls Donald Trump “The So-Called President Of The U.S.”

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 7 hours ago
Leave a comment

2017 Las Vegas Summer League - Philadelphia 76ers v Los Angeles Lakers

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty


Via | HotNewHipHop

In light of the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia led by white supremacists and right-wing members, President Trump said “many sides” were to blame for the violence and chaos that left one woman dead and 19 others injured.

Yesterday, Trump once again reiterated that “there is blame on both sides” for the terrible events that unfolded in Charlottesville.

Also On Hot 107.9:

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

3 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

Continue reading LeBron James Calls Donald Trump “The So-Called President Of The U.S.”

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

From "03 Bonnie & Clyde" to "Shining," we've watched their love story grow.

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest