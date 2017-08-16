LeBron James Calls Donald Trump “The So-Called President Of The U.S.”

Via |

In light of the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia led by white supremacists and right-wing members, President Trump said “many sides” were to blame for the violence and chaos that left one woman dead and 19 others injured.

Yesterday, Trump once again reiterated that “there is blame on both sides” for the terrible events that unfolded in Charlottesville.

