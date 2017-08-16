Entertainment News
Drake’s Incredible 8-Year Hot 100 Streak Ends

Posted 8 hours ago
OVO Chubbs Partners With Remy Martin For OVO Fest In Toronto For Caribana 2017

Via | HipHopDX

Drake’s unprecedented chart run has come to an end.

Tuesday (August 15), the Twitter account for Chart Data, a website and social media channel offering up music news and stats, revealed that a years-long streak for Drizzy has officially ended.

“Drake is not present on the Hot 100 for the first time since his debut (5/23/09), ending a 430 week streak of continuous charting,” Chart Data tweeted Tuesday morning.


Finish this story [here]

 

