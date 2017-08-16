Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Warren Ballentine On The Difference Between White Supremacists & Regular Racists [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 8 hours ago
Leave a comment


In a press conference on Tuesday, Donald Trump made all the excuses possible for the violent white supremacists who rallied in Charlottesville, Virginia. Now, the entire country is engaged in an intense debate. Warren Ballentine explains why his comments shouldn’t be a surprise to anybody, not only because he won the presidency on racist rhetoric, but because “the DNA of this country is racism.” Warren also explains that the events in Charlottesville are only a big deal to people because of Nazism, and a reemergence of hatred against Jews. Racism and violence against black people, however, is not what the mainstream is angry about.

Warren warns that the black community should be prepared for what could possibly come next, and wonders who from the black community is going to “try to save this president.” Plus, he explains the difference between white supremacists and just your every day white racists. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Warren Ballentine: Trump Won’t Last More Than 2 Years As President [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Warren Ballentine Explains Why African-Americans Experience Police Brutality [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Warren Ballentine Explains How Donald Trump Took A Page Out Of Barack Obama’s Playbook [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

How Rihanna Is More Presidential Than Donald Trump

16 photos Launch gallery

How Rihanna Is More Presidential Than Donald Trump

Continue reading Warren Ballentine On The Difference Between White Supremacists & Regular Racists [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

How Rihanna Is More Presidential Than Donald Trump

In between Rihanna being a global superstar singer, creating multiple successful shoe lines with both Puma and Manolo Blahnik, in addition to partnering with Chopard, she’s now playing the role of Madame President. The beauty was spotted with French President Macron, discussing education. She was also seen with France’s First Lady, Brigitte Macron. See all the times that Rihanna was more Presidential than Trump.

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest