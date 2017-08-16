Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Bun B Confronts Racist At White Supremacist Rally

Watch the heated exchange.

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 7 hours ago
Leave a comment

Social media isn’t the only way celebrities are speaking out about the recent rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Rappers like Bun B took matters into his own hands and decided to confront a Donald Trump supporter face-to-face.

On Wednesday, the rap legend addressed a White Supremacist after he allegedly gave Bun the middle finger. In the video of the heated exchange, Bun B walked right up to the bigot and warned, “I’ll f*** you up,” before the police got involved.

The UGK rapper and college professor  isn’t the only star fed up with the racial tension happening in America. Celebs like LeBron James and Lady Gaga have also spoken out against Donald Trump and the tragic hate crimes taking place in Virginia.

Thanks Bun B for standing in your truth. Check out the heated altercation above.

Donald Trump Holds Rally In West Bend, Wisconsin

End Of Days: Twitter Reacts To Donald Trump's Inauguration

3 photos Launch gallery

End Of Days: Twitter Reacts To Donald Trump's Inauguration

Continue reading End Of Days: Twitter Reacts To Donald Trump’s Inauguration

End Of Days: Twitter Reacts To Donald Trump's Inauguration

The day has come. Donald J. Trump is officially President of the United States of America. Here's Twitter's reactions.


 

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest