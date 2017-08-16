LeBron James Calls For Love And Rips Into Donald Trump

Celebrities are using their platforms more than ever this week to combat the hate and injustice taking place in Charlottesville, Virginia.

LeBron James is the latest star to speak out against Donald Trump and the White supremacists who’ve been rallying and assaulting people of color all week, with no repercussions. He tweeted:

Hate has always existed in America. Yes we know that but Donald Trump just made it fashionable again! Statues has nothing to do with us now! — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 15, 2017

Social media wasn’t the only outlet James used to let his voice be heard. While at an event for his LeBron James Family foundation on Tuesday, the NBA opened up to the crowd of 7,500 kids about his feelings on what’s happening in Virginia and “the so-called president.”

He said to the crowd, “I know there’s a lot of tragic things happening in Charlottesville. I just want to speak on it right now. I have this platform and I’m somebody that has a voice of command, and the only way for us to be able to get better as a society and us to get better as people is love. And that’s the only way we’re going to be able to conquer something at the end of the day. It’s not about the guy that’s the so-called President of the United States, or whatever the case.”

James added, “It’s not about a teacher that you don’t feel like cares about what’s going on with you every day. It’s not about people that you just don’t feel like want to give the best energy and effort to you. It’s about us. It’s about us looking in the mirror. Kids all the way up to the adults. It’s about all of us looking in the mirror and saying, ‘What can we do better to help change?’ And if we can all do that and give 110 percent, then that’s all you can ask for.”



It’s always good for the cause when stars like LeBron James use their voice to make a difference. Check out his full speech in the video above.



