Solange Slams White Supremacists And Deletes Her Twitter Account

My student, Takiyah Thompson, was arrested. Please donate to her legal defense fund. https://t.co/CDNMTR8RPWhttps://t.co/clGHraKyJD — Yaba Blay (@fiyawata) August 15, 2017

is too through with this country. The singer and outspoken creative has a lot to vent about after the racist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. Following the incident, many monuments of the old Confederacy have been up for question or taken down. One powerful incident took place in Durham, North Carolina, when 22-year-oldtook down a Confederate statue outside the Durham County courthouse.

Solange took notice and is speaking up. Before deleting her Twitter account on Tuesday night, she tweeted one last message about Thompson. See below:

Solange Knowles last tweet on twitter as of today pic.twitter.com/JJQznDGJ6j — H.I.M. 💋 (@gayysian) August 16, 2017

Thompson, who is a North Carolina Central University student, was charge with two felonies — participation in a riot with property damage in excess of $1,500 and inciting others to riot where property damage exceeds $1,500. She was also charged with misdemeanor charges of damage to real property and disorderly conduct by injury to a statue.

See below:

After Solange deleted her account, she posted this on Instagram pic.twitter.com/Z0AzuZK4ii — petty labelle (@damourhaine) August 16, 2017

Takiyah Thompson is currently “calling for the Sheriff and the County Commissioner to drop all charges” against her, according to ABC11. Hopefully, we will see some justice.

Also On Hot 107.9: