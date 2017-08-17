Black Tony Just Realized That Donald Trump Is Racist [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

After watching the news with his uncle, Black Tony realized just how racist Donald Trump is. He is outraged now, and talks to Rickey Smiley about getting people out to vote against him- every single year. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

