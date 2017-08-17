Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Black Tony Just Realized That Donald Trump Is Racist [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 17 hours ago
After watching the news with his uncle, Black Tony realized just how racist Donald Trump is. He is outraged now, and talks to Rickey Smiley about getting people out to vote against him- every single year. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

