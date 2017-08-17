Contests
Listen To HOT 107.9 To Win A 4 Person Disney Cruise Line Vacation

The Disney Dream, Disney Cruise Line's Newest Ship Arrives For The First Time To Her Home Port

Source: Handout / Getty

HOT 107.9 wants to send you on a Disney Cruise Line vacation, with something for everyone in the family on board.

•          A cruise for 4 porting out of Cape Caneveral aboard the Disney Dream Cruise Ship

•          Including airfare for 4.

•          From exciting water fun to amazing dining to the new Beauty & the Beast stage show, plus a day at their private island… this could be your Disney Dream cruise come true!

•          Listen to HOT 107.9 with Reec & Mz. Shyneeka for your chance to win $100 Disney bucks & qualify for your chance to win a 4-night Disney Cruise Line vacation from HOT 107.9

Contest Rules

Disney Cruise Line vacation

