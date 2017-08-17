Listen To HOT 107.9 To Win A 4 Person Disney Cruise Line Vacation

HOT 107.9 wants to send you on a Disney Cruise Line vacation, with something for everyone in the family on board.
• A cruise for 4 porting out of Cape Caneveral aboard the Disney Dream Cruise Ship
• Including airfare for 4.
• From exciting water fun to amazing dining to the new Beauty & the Beast stage show, plus a day at their private island… this could be your Disney Dream cruise come true!
• Listen to HOT 107.9 with Reec & Mz. Shyneeka for your chance to win $100 Disney bucks & qualify for your chance to win a 4-night Disney Cruise Line vacation from HOT 107.9
Contest Rules
Also On Hot 107.9:
INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z
3 photos Launch gallery
INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z
1. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 1 of 3
2. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 2 of 3
3. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 3 of 3
comments – Add Yours