Petty: 50 Cent Says He Leaked Latest ‘Power’ Episode

The standoff between 50 Cent and Starz continues with the rapper/ tv executive leaking the latest episode of ‘Power,’ Rap Up reports.
The tension between the Queens native and the host network for his hit show began sometime last year, when 50 threatened to quit the show after being snubbed for a Golden Globe. Just a few weeks ago, 50 hinted that he may take “Power” off Starz all together.
Now his latest ‘gotcha’ trick against the network is to drop an episode of the show before it airs. He also hints at his new project, 50 Central, a late-night variety show that will air in September on BET.
