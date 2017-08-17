Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Petty: 50 Cent Says He Leaked Latest ‘Power’ Episode

The rapper turned TV mogul purposefully leaked an episode of 'Power' to spite the network.

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment

PaleyLive NY Presents An Evening With The Cast And Creative Team Of 'Power'

Source: Desiree Navarro / Getty


The standoff between 50 Cent and Starz continues with the rapper/ tv executive leaking the latest episode of ‘Power,’ Rap Up reports.

The tension between the Queens native and the host network for his hit show began sometime last year, when 50 threatened to quit the show after being snubbed for a Golden Globe. Just a few weeks ago, 50 hinted that he may take “Power” off Starz all together.

Now his latest ‘gotcha’ trick against the network is to drop an episode of the show before it airs. He also hints at his new project, 50 Central, a late-night variety show that will air in September on BET.

RELATED LINKS

Power Moves: Netflix Welcomes Shonda Rhimes To The Family

Gabrielle Union Claps Back At 50 Cent Over Shady IG Comment

Is 50 Cent Pulling The Plug On ‘Power?’

Also On Hot 107.9:

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

3 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

Continue reading Petty: 50 Cent Says He Leaked Latest ‘Power’ Episode

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

From "03 Bonnie & Clyde" to "Shining," we've watched their love story grow.

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest