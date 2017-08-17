Young Thug Gifts His Mother $50K On His Bday

Young Thug is definitely in the running for son of the year after he gave his mother a cool $50K in cash on HIS birthday.

The rapper threw a huge party Wednesday night to ring in the big 2-6 at The Tago International Center in the ATL … just across the street from 2 Chainz‘s 11th Street Studios.

Sure … YT pulled all the stops to make sure the shindig was poppin … with stars like T.I., Jacquees and Young Dolph. Young Thug’s family also showed up … including mama bear who was already shining bright — that watch, tho — before YT handed her a stack of 50 Gs to complete her look. READ MORE

