Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

CONGRATS!: Letoya Luckett Engaged! [VIDEO]

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment

Make A Wish VIP Experience At BET Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty


Letoya Luckett is engaged!

One of her besties took to Instagram to share a screenshot of the singer showing off her ring during a FaceTime call.

LeToya’s new man is entrepreneur Tommicus Walker. If you recall back in 2016 she and Rob Hill Sr. got divorced after being married for just two months. 

 

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

READ MORE

Also On Hot 107.9:

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

3 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

Continue reading CONGRATS!: Letoya Luckett Engaged! [VIDEO]

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

From "03 Bonnie & Clyde" to "Shining," we've watched their love story grow.

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest