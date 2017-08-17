CONGRATS!: Letoya Luckett Engaged! [VIDEO]

Letoya Luckett is engaged!

One of her besties took to Instagram to share a screenshot of the singer showing off her ring during a FaceTime call.

LeToya’s new man is entrepreneur Tommicus Walker. If you recall back in 2016 she and Rob Hill Sr. got divorced after being married for just two months.

Congrats again on your engagement, @letoyaluckett! She got a gorgeous sparkler from fiancée @iamtwalk2 last night! A post shared by B. Scott (@lovebscott) on Aug 17, 2017 at 8:20am PDT

