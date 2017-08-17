CONGRATS!: Letoya Luckett Engaged! [VIDEO]

Letoya Luckett is engaged!
One of her besties took to Instagram to share a screenshot of the singer showing off her ring during a FaceTime call.
LeToya’s new man is entrepreneur Tommicus Walker. If you recall back in 2016 she and Rob Hill Sr. got divorced after being married for just two months.
