Madea’s Back! Check Out The Latest Poster For ‘Boo! Two A Madea Halloween’

is dusting off his most popular character Halloween! Madea is back for another frightening adventure of mayhem and comedy with Tyler Perry’s Boo! Two A Madea Halloween.

This time around, Madea, Bam and Hattie visit a haunted campground and the group must escape when monsters, goblins and the bogeyman are unleashed. Now, for the first time, I’m going to debut the poster for the Tyler Perry flick and it could definitely cause a scare. Madea with two large machetes? You don’t want to mess with that.

The poster comes just in time for the world premiere of the trailer and a live stream Q&A Event. The sneak peek will go down tonight exclusively on LOL Network, hosted by Emmanuel Hudson. Tune in at your own risk!

Tyler Perry’s Boo! Two A Madea Halloween hits theaters everywhere on October 20, 2017.

Also On Hot 107.9: