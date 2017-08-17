You’ll Never Guess The Name Of Aretha Franklin’s New Night Club

Detroit, get ready to party with! The iconic singer is opening a new nightclub in her hometown and it sounds like it could be lit.

According to theJasmineBRAND.com, the 75-year-old Queen of Soul is moving from Bloomfield Hills, Michigan back to Detroit to open up her venue. In a statement, she said, “I’m interested in doing a small nightclub downtown, and he (Bruce Schwartz, Detroit relocation ambassador for Bedrock Real Estate Services) and I have been talking about this for a couple of years now and I’m just letting him know I’m still interested. In my retirement plan, I’d like to have a small club here in Detroit.”

Aretha announced that she would be retiring from music, so this new venture could be a smart move. She described the club as, “From time to time I would sing, and of course, I would have special artists come in to perform for the city that people in Detroit like — Detroit favorites.”

What will the name of this club be? “It would be Aretha’s!” the soul diva proclaimed.

Who would have thought. Get it Re Re!

Also On Hot 107.9: