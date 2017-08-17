Dead Man’s Wife & Girlfriend Started Fighting At His Funeral, And Everyone Ended Up Pepper Sprayed

A day of grieving turned into a full out brawl when a deceased man’s wife and girlfriend confronted each other during a funeral service.

Dayton police were called to Young Lusain Funeral Home after Nicole Corbitt walked into the funeral claiming to be the girlfriend of the deceased.

The dead man’s widow, identified as Jacqueline Finley, immediately asked Corbitt to leave. As Corbitt exited the scene, she punched Finley’s daughter, Shyla Cooks, in the face, NYDN reports.

The violence escalated with several women jumping in to defend Shyla. After funeral home employees struggled to stop the fighting, Finley pepper sprayed the group of women and ended the brawl.

Police said Cook had a swollen eye, but no other injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made.

SOURCE: NYDN

MORE NEWS

Black Man Convinces 200 KKK Members To Leave The Clan

Is Tomi Lahren Dating A Black Man?

LeToya Lucky: ‘Destiny’s Child’ Alum Engaged To Entrepreneur Tommicus Walker

Also On Hot 107.9: