Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kevin Durant On Donald Trump: “We Don’t F*ck With Him”

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 14 hours ago
Leave a comment

KD Build It And They Will Ball Court Ceremony

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty


Via | HipHopDX

KD responds to Trump question at “Kevin Durant Day.”

It’s “Kevin Durant Day” today in Prince George’s County, Maryland, the hometown of the Golden State Warriors’ All-Star forward.

KD has been making the rounds through his old stomping grounds today, with the Larry O’Brien trophy in hand, meeting with fans, posing for pictures and signing pairs of his Nike KD9 signature shoe.

During one of the stops on Durant’s parade route, a TMZ reporter brought up President Trump and the backlash he has received from some current and former NBA players, for comments he made about the horrific events in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Finish this story [here]

 

Also On Hot 107.9:

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

3 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

Continue reading Kevin Durant On Donald Trump: “We Don’t F*ck With Him”

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

From "03 Bonnie & Clyde" to "Shining," we've watched their love story grow.

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest