Local News: Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed To Decide Fate Of Confederate-Themed Monuments

Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed to decide fate of Confederate-Themed Monuments

Atlanta Mayorsays the city will examine whether or not to take down any confederate monuments or rename streets such as Confederate Avenue, this decision is in consideration after civil right leaders urge the Mayor to take down any symbols of confederacy after the domestic terrorism that occurred in Charlottesville, VA last weekend.

“Over the next 60 days, we are going to take a thoughtful approach to any Confederate-themed monuments or street names,” Reed said Thursday. “I want people to know that I heard their concerns loudly and clearly.”

However, the Mayor praised the Atlanta police department for their response to last weekends protest about the Charlottesville violence. This weekend the Atlanta police department is monitoring a number of planned protests and rallies scheduled in Atlanta.

Several killed in terrorist attack in Barcelona, Spain

At least 13 people have been killed in Spain 100 hurt after a terrorist attack in Barcelona. A white van jumped the sidewalk crashing into a summer crowd of residents and tourist yesterday ( August 17, 2017) Spain’s police have killed 5 suspects and arrested 3 in connection with this attack.

