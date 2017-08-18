HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Blac Chyna Launches A New Line Of “Chyna Dolls”

Reality tv star Blac Chyna is one the move these days. On Thursday night, the mother of two introduced a new line of dolls in Los Angeles.
The dolls came in different outfits and hairstyles, showing off her signature curves. One doll has on a figure hugging body suit with a blond wig, while another is wearing a red body con dress and pink wig. The details even got as intimate as showing off her fancy floral tattoo on her left leg. The dolls even come in different sizes.
The dolls have been getting mixed reactions across the internet. Some are feeling it and others don’t see or understand the point of the dolls. What’s your reaction to the Chyna Doll? Vote below and make your reaction known!
