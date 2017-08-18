LeToya Luckett Opens Up About Finding Love Again: “He Sees Me”

In an exclusive with Essence Magazine, opens up about her relationship and recent engagement to beau Tommicus Walker.

After a very public breakup from author Rob Hill Sr., the songstress expressed she was frustrated with the dating process in an interview with Pastor John Gray from OWN.

The Pastor’s advice to the ‘Back To Life’ crooner would prove to be prophetic–her husband was on his way.

Months later Luckett was attending a wedding when she ran into her friend/designed Nikki Chu. Chu, aware of Luckett’s love life issues, offered to introduce the Texas native to her boyfriend’s brother. Luckett agreed to the introduction with one caveat, she didn’t want her potential suitor to know her full name or anything about her past.

The pair talked for weeks without seeing a picture of the other. Their courting finally came to a head when they began praying together. Walker shortly after flew out to LA to meet Luckett in person.

When he finally realized his love interest was none other than famous, ‘Destiny’s Child’ alum LeToya Luckett, Walker was unfazed.

“None of that matters because I’ve gotten to know you and to see your heart and that’s what I’m into, and so that doesn’t change nothing we got going on right now,” Luckett shared with Essence.

“I love that he isn’t in the entertainment business, but yet he still understands me and he’s so supportive,” said Luckett. “He gets me, but he sees Toya. And that’s what I’ve always wanted. I’d say, ‘God, whoever you have for me, I want them to see me. I want them to see my heart. I want them to see me crystal clear in their eyes the way you see me in yours.’ And, he sees me. And there’s no better feeling.”

SOURCE: Essence

