Donald Trump Reportedly Compared His Bi-Racial Ex To Derek Jeter

Someone needs to remind #45 that all Black people don’t look alike.

In an interview with The New York Times, Donald Trump’s ex reveals what it was like dating the reality star/politician as a bi-racial woman.

“I didn’t hide my race from Donald Trump. He knew,” Kara Young told the outlet.

“He would say, ‘you’re like Derek Jeter.’ And I would say, ‘Exactly.”

Although Young said she didn’t feel Trump was racist or supported white supremacy, she did mention the president was surprised at the number of Black people at the U.S. Open they attended.

“We went to the U.S. Open once, and a lot of black people came because it was Venus and Serena,” she said, referring to the champion siblings.

“He was impressed that a lot of black people came to the U.S. Open because they were playing.”

