Trey Songz Takes A Plea Deal For His On Stage Tantrum

Back in December 2016,threw a tantrum on stage after is show was cut short in Detroit because of a curfew. He tore up the stage and caused injury to a police office.

Now, according to TMZ, Trigga plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges of disturbing the peace. His charges of aggravated assault, resisting and obstructing a police officer were dropped as part of his plea.

Songz was sentenced to 18 months probation. He also must undergo anger management courses, submit to drug tests, and pay restitution. Things could have been much worse if he was facing the assault charges in court. Is this a win for Trigga? The star has yet to make a statement on his deal. We’ll keep you updated if he speaks out.

Also On Hot 107.9: