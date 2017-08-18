Entertainment News
IRS Comes After Slim Thug For Owing Big In Taxes

They are not playing.

Posted 11 hours ago
The government is coming for Slim Thug. The Houston rapper has been laying low with a couple of releases in recent years, but that’s not stopping the IRS from keeping an eye on him. According to public records obtained by Bossip.com, he owes more than $300,000 in back federal taxes. The IRS recently filed federal liens against the “Like a Boss” rapper — aka Stayve Thomas — in his home state of Texas as a way to collect the tax debt.

The exact number Slim Thug owes is $310,356. His debt is reportedly from income he earned between 2012 and 2016. As we all know, the feds will come for your entire life if you owe them money. They can seize assets, cash and property in order to have the debt paid. They not playing. Slim Thug better pay up.

 

