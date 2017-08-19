BlackGirlMagic: ‘Girls Trip’ Hits That Sweet $100M Mark

Source: Todd Williamson / Getty
Girls Trip
is proving–once again–that films centered on Black women can and will make money!
Since hitting theaters on July 21, the raunchy, side-splitting hit comedy starring has raked in a whopping $100M in the U. S. Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish and Jada Pinkett Smith According to Variety, the film directed by Malcolm D. Lee ( The Best Man franchise) and produced by Will Packer ( Ride Along and Straight Outta Compton ) is also making strides in the international market in countries such as the UK and South Africa, with $8M so far. The film will expand worldwide in Australia and Romania on Aug. 31, with additional markets launching throughout the end of the year.
Even better?
Girls Trip is also the highest grossing R-Rated comedy to hit theaters in 2017, surpassing flops such as Rough Night, Baywatch and The House. Oh, and co-writer Tracy Y. Oliver is the first Black woman to pen a script for a film to hit the $100 million dollar mark in Hollywood history.
We stay winnin’!
Of course, folks rejoiced on Twitter to celebrate the good news:
