BlackGirlMagic: ‘Girls Trip’ Hits That Sweet $100M Mark

Girls Trip is proving–once again–that films centered on Black women can and will make money!

Since hitting theaters on July 21, the raunchy, side-splitting hit comedy starring Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish and Jada Pinkett Smith has raked in a whopping $100M in the U. S. According to Variety, the film directed by Malcolm D. Lee (The Best Man franchise) and produced by Will Packer (Ride Along and Straight Outta Compton) is also making strides in the international market in countries such as the UK and South Africa, with $8M so far. The film will expand worldwide in Australia and Romania on Aug. 31, with additional markets launching throughout the end of the year.

Even better? Girls Trip is also the highest grossing R-Rated comedy to hit theaters in 2017, surpassing flops such as Rough Night, Baywatch and The House. Oh, and co-writer Tracy Y. Oliver is the first Black woman to pen a script for a film to hit the $100 million dollar mark in Hollywood history.

We stay winnin’!

Of course, folks rejoiced on Twitter to celebrate the good news:

The dance you do when your movie #GirlsTrip crosses $100 million worldwide!!! pic.twitter.com/Qm6ryxOceF — Tracy Y. Oliver (@TracyYOliver) August 14, 2017

Tiffany is having the best week ever. #GirlsTrip hit $100 milli, she booked a new movie with Kevin Hart & now she has a new comedy special. pic.twitter.com/idIYG2hS6e — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry2) August 19, 2017

This is amazing!!! So proud of the entire #GirlsTrip team! We are so thankful to everyone who came out and supported us ❤️️❤️️❤️️ pic.twitter.com/BwfAusalVL — Queen Latifah (@IAMQUEENLATIFAH) August 18, 2017

#GirlsTrip fans you made this happen! You showed up & sent a strong message to Hollywood…this AUDIENCE EXISTS!! Thank U! Congrats! #100Ms pic.twitter.com/yJd193kBdx — Larenz Tate (@LarenzTate) August 18, 2017

Good Morning, #GirlsTrip crossed the $100 million mark at the box office. pic.twitter.com/FJNN8QySh0 — ferdosa (@atomicwick) August 14, 2017

Girls trip> bridesmaids — Annette (@nettedrewss) August 19, 2017

BEAUTIES: Have you seen Girls Trip yet?

