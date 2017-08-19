Russell Simmons To Y’all President: ‘Wake The F–k Up!’

has some harsh words for former friend and President of the United States

In response to the #45’s horrible and racist response to the white supremacist terror in Charlottesville, the hip-hop mogul penned an open letter telling him to “Wake the f–k up!“

“If you do not change your course immediately, you will go down in history as the great divider, the destroyer of the environment and the embodiment of everything we as Americans have fought so hard to call ours,” Simmons wrote in a piece published in the New York Daily News.

“The racist, bigoted movements you are feeding now are gaining power by your words, actions and refusal to hold people accountable for the destruction they are causing in your name.”

Simmons also reminisced on how Trump used to be:

“Do you remember all of your New York Jewish and African-American friends you probably spent more time hanging out with than all the WASPs you could find? Do you remember making sure Jews who were turned away at other country clubs had an open door policy at Mar-a-lago?

“I do. That was the Donald I called friend. That is the Donald I know. Where is he now? I have to believe he is still in there, somewhere.”

This was the still the same Trump who went out his way to condemn the Central Park Five who were actually innocent and the same Trump who had several racial housing discrimination lawsuits filed against him. Oh, and there was that whole Birther Movement thing. Guess Simmons forgot about that, but I digress.

Simmons also stressed in his letter that if the President doesn’t get on the right side of history with his social and policy issues, America could be in jeopardy of becoming yet another global tragedy, or as he puts it: “It takes but a second for disaster to strike.”

He added that this behavior will ruin his legacy for years to come,”..the Trump name will come to be regarded in American history as a wannabe dictator who surrounded himself with bigots, white supremacists and money-hungry wolves.”

But unlike many Americans, Simmons still believes that Trump can turn this all around: “You can find your highest self. You can become conscious. Scripture tells us the Donald I knew — or an even greater Donald — is still there inside you, sleeping,” he writes. “It is time to wake him the f— up.”

This isn’t the first time that Simmons has kept it real with his former friend.

As we previously reported, he wrote an open letter during the presidential campaign for Global Grind, calling out Trump’s rampant xenophobia.

“Stop the bullsh-t. Stop fueling fires of hate. Don’t feed into the rhetoric created by small-minded people. You’re smarter and certainly more loving then you let on. The Republicans in power don’t like you any more than the Democrats in power, as they know you can’t be controlled, because you are your own man. You have been many people’s champ in the past, but now you are becoming a major embarrassment. I know the cheap seats are easy to play to, but you can get them just by being the man I have known for nearly 30 years,” Simmons wrote.

Sadly, despite all of this criticism and folks jumping ship, we’re pretty sure Trump doesn’t care and isn’t listening.

