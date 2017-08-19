Gucci Mane Reveals Release Date For New “Mr. Davis” LP

Via | HipHopDX
Since his release from prison last year, Gucci Mane hasn’t let his foot off the accelerator in terms of his musical output. The momentum continues with a new album announcement in the form of Mr. Davis. The project is expected to arrive on September 15.
As indicated by the tracklist, Guwop’s eleventh full-length studio album is packed with guest spots from notable acts such as The Weeknd, A$AP Rocky, Big Sean, Ty Dolla $ign and ScHoolboy Q.
Mr. Davis also features singles “Tone It Down” with Chris Brown and the Nicki Minaj-assisted “Make Love.” For many, the latter single kicked off Minaj’s ongoing beef with Remy Ma.
