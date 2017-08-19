Entertainment News
Gucci Mane Reveals Release Date For New “Mr. Davis” LP

Birthday Bash ATL The Pop Up Edition Concert

Since his release from prison last year, Gucci Mane hasn’t let his foot off the accelerator in terms of his musical output. The momentum continues with a new album announcement in the form of Mr. Davis. The project is expected to arrive on September 15.

As indicated by the tracklist, Guwop’s eleventh full-length studio album is packed with guest spots from notable acts such as The Weeknd, A$AP Rocky, Big Sean, Ty Dolla $ign and ScHoolboy Q.

Mr. Davis also features singles “Tone It Down” with Chris Brown and the Nicki Minaj-assisted “Make Love.” For many, the latter single kicked off Minaj’s ongoing beef with Remy Ma.

