JAY-Z Reveals Reason Behind Rift With Kanye West

JAY-Z was a recent guest on the Rap Radar Podcast, where hosts Brian “B.Dot” Miller and Elliot Wilson asked the Hip Hop titan about his relationship with Kayne West.

The world was privy to some intimate details about Hov’s feelings towards his former Watch The Throne collaborator thanks to a handful of subtle disses on 4:44, but it wasn’t exactly clear why things went sour for the friends-turned-adversaries —until now.

During Part 1 of the hour-long interview, JAY admitted they used to routinely argue, but always respected each other. He said when West mentioned wife Beyoncé and 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy during his infamous 2016 rant, he “crossed the line.”

