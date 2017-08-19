Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

JAY-Z Reveals Reason Behind Rift With Kanye West

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 2 days ago
Leave a comment

Glastonbury Festival 2008 Day 2

Source: Jim Dyson / Getty


Via | HipHopDX

JAY-Z was a recent guest on the Rap Radar Podcast, where hosts Brian “B.Dot” Miller and Elliot Wilson asked the Hip Hop titan about his relationship with Kayne West.

The world was privy to some intimate details about Hov’s feelings towards his former Watch The Throne collaborator thanks to a handful of subtle disses on 4:44, but it wasn’t exactly clear why things went sour for the friends-turned-adversaries —until now.

During Part 1 of the hour-long interview, JAY admitted they used to routinely argue, but always respected each other. He said when West mentioned wife Beyoncé and 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy during his infamous 2016 rant, he “crossed the line.”


Finish this story [here]

 

Also On Hot 107.9:

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

3 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

Continue reading JAY-Z Reveals Reason Behind Rift With Kanye West

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

From "03 Bonnie & Clyde" to "Shining," we've watched their love story grow.

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest