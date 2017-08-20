Black Missouri Senator Who Made Trump Assassination Comment: ‘I Am Not Resigning’

Despite GOP pressure

,

Democratic State Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal is clear that she is not resigning because of a Facebook comment she posted saying she hoped that someone kills President Trump.

According to USA Today, the comment, that is now deleted, read “I hope Trump is assassinated.”

Chappelle-Nada claims that she was replying to responses to an original statement she posted, expressing her frustration with Trump.

“He’s causing trauma and nightmares. That was my original post,” she told the Kansas City Star.

She also told the the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that she was wrong, but what #45 has done to cause this anger needs to be talked about.

“What I said was wrong, but I am not going to stop talking about what led to that, which is the frustration and anger that many people across America are feeling right now.”

Missouri State Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal: Ferguson Police Manhandled Pregnant Woman | HuffPost https://t.co/hJ4VoeSCrr — phyllis young murray (@cybrarian75x) August 6, 2017

Yet Republican Gov. Eric Greitens and others are not here for her explanation and are calling for her removal from the legislature.

Senator Chappelle-Nadal said she hopes the President is killed. Republicans and Democrats have called on her to resign. — Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) August 18, 2017

If she will not resign, the Senate can vote to remove her. I believe they should. — Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) August 18, 2017

The Senator needs to resign, or we will make the decision for her. pic.twitter.com/IEjyawwxwe — Mike Parson (@MikeParsonforMO) August 18, 2017

Unbossed and unbothered, Chappelle-Nada stresses that she is not going anywhere.

I am not resigning. When POC are respected by this WH & they are willing to do real work, I'll sit down with them. People are traumatized! https://t.co/rmsL4pQSTg — MariaChappelleNadal (@MariaChappelleN) August 18, 2017

Republicans are not the only ones who have taken issue with her comments.

U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., said, “It’s outrageous. And she should resign,” in a statement, and U.S. Rep. William Lacy Clay, D-Mo., also condemned the comment.

State Senate Democratic leader Gina Walsh called the comment “horrible.”

“There is too much rancor and hate in today’s political discourse, and Sen. Chappelle-Nadal should be ashamed of herself for adding her voice to this toxic environment,” she wrote in a statement.

USA Today noted that the Secret Service in St. Louis are currently investigating the matter.

It is possible for Chappelle-Nada to be voted out by a two-thirds vote of the elected members of a chamber can remove a lawmaker in Missouri.

GOP members in the state said that Chappelle-Nada has until September 15 to resign before they begin the removal process.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

