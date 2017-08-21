Mystikal Allegedly Has Warrant For Rape

Via |

SHREVEPORT, LA – Mystikal is wanted by Shreveport Police in connection to an alleged sexual assault.

Police say a woman was raped on October 22, 2016 in downtown Shreveport, according to a report by KSLA. An investigation matched evidence to Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Tyler, and 26-year-old Averweone Holman. Warrants were issued for both men, who were each charged with one count of first-degree rape.

Holman was arrested on Friday (August 18) by US Marshals in Killeen, Texas. The search for Mystikal continues. Each man’s bond has been set at $2 million.

