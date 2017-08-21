Entertainment News
Rumor Has It: Bieber & Mayweather Are Now ‘Mortal Enemies’

Who knew we’d say the day when Justin Bieber and Floyd Mayweather have been deemed “mortal enemies”? According to a new report, that’s the current status of their bro-lationship.

Let TMZ tell it, Money Mayweather is “incensed” after Bieber decided to redefine the boundaries of their friendship. The site writes, “Sources connected to both Justin and Floyd tell us, the folks at the Hillsong Church have been counseling Justin for months on taking a hard look at his friends and pulling back from those who are bad influences. We’re told church pastors did not single out Floyd as a bad influence, but Justin decided on his own he needed some distance.”

While Bieber doesn’t want to completely dump Mayweather, per se, Mayweather’s strip club lifestyle poses an issue for the superstar, the site claims.

Last week, Bieber went on the record to say he didn’t think his longtime friend Mayweather would knock Conor McGregor out in their impending fight. Now, according to the new report, the Biebs has unfollowed Mayweather on Instagram and Mayweather followed up by calling Biebs a “traitor.” Read more of the gossip here.

