White Girls In MAGA Hats At Howard Sparks Outrage

In a clearly provocative act, two White high school students say they were harassed on the Howard University Campus on Saturday for wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap and T-shirt.

According to a Twitter post from Allie Vandee, she and a friend were part of a group of students visiting the nation’s capital for a site seeing tour. They somehow found their way onto the Howard University campus and decided to have lunch there.

Vandee said a man spotted them wearing the Trump paraphernalia and said, “F—k y’all,” while they were waiting in line at the dining hall. Another man allegedly stole her friend’s MAGA cap.

The students were chaperoned by adults, yet they were all clueless that Howard is an HBCU, and that they could encounter people on campus who found the MAGA gear offensive—especially in the aftermath of the president expressing support for White supremacist groups.

Racists at Howard University. Defund. #MAGA ‘These are the people who are racist and disrespectful’ https://t.co/s8JGdtz5y0 via @newscomauHQ — RedPilled (@pilled_red) August 21, 2017

The incident set off a firestorm on social media:

who told these lil yt girls they could come to THE HU like it was about to be some joke pic.twitter.com/ACgkNJWB69 — מַהוּת (@EssenceDalton) August 19, 2017

a bunch of tourist white girls wearing MAGA hats were walking around howard university. clearly, they wanted to make a scene. https://t.co/sXhUQBxQJ2 — joe prince (@joeprince___) August 20, 2017

The outrage, though, went both ways. Some people are saying Howard is intolerant of opposing political views:

What happen to all that freedom everyone is rioting and protesting for. I guess the admin forgot about that at Howard University! Sad #MAGA — Kix (@iluvpurple2) August 20, 2017

This is OUTRAGEOUS!! Couple of Female Students removed from #HowardUniversity Campus for wearing a #Trump Hat. #MAGA https://t.co/0gyAxDP8xg — Silas Brown ⚓🇺🇸 (@blazebandit2015) August 20, 2017

Howard defended its students, tweeting this thread regarding the incident:

Today, there were visitors on our campus who were wearing paraphernalia that showcased their political support. 1/10 — Howard University (@HowardU) August 20, 2017

This occurrence and the responses on social media that followed emphasize the need for and importance of human interaction. 2/10 — Howard University (@HowardU) August 20, 2017

The recent events in Charlottesville are the latest examples of the deep divisions that exist in our country. 3/10 — Howard University (@HowardU) August 20, 2017

Though this is an institution where freedom of thought, choice, and expression are ever-present, we will never compromise our values 4/10 — Howard University (@HowardU) August 20, 2017

or allow others to convince us to do so. 5/10 — Howard University (@HowardU) August 20, 2017

We will remain committed to truth and service and boldly affirm who we are and what we stand for. 6/10 — Howard University (@HowardU) August 20, 2017

Our campus is a space for educational engagement to occur between both those who do and do not share our values. 7/10 — Howard University (@HowardU) August 20, 2017

Thankfully, when visitors set foot on our campus they are met with some of the brightest and best students in our nation. 8/10 — Howard University (@HowardU) August 20, 2017

Howard students are not simply academically advanced, political activists, leaders, and mentors—9/10 — Howard University (@HowardU) August 20, 2017

Howard students represent all that is right about America. 10/10 — Howard University (@HowardU) August 20, 2017

What do you think? Did they innocently go to Howard, or were they trying to spark an incident?

