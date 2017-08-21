Are We In The 2000s Again? 50 Cent & Irv Gotti Are Beefing

Ballerific Comment Creepin 🌾👀🌾 #irvgotti #50cent #commentcreepin A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Aug 20, 2017 at 6:37pm PDT

50 Cent and Irv Gotti have reignited their age old beef. The Power producer took to Instagram to throw shots at Irv Gotti’s BET’s show Tales.

Irv commented under the photo shortly after 50 posted it, calling the Internet bully a “b*tch.”

Ballerific Comment Creepin 🌾👀🌾 #irvgotti #50cent #commentcreepin A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Aug 20, 2017 at 6:37pm PDT

Yikes. Are we in the early 2000s?

RELATED STORIES:

Petty: 50 Cent Says He Leaked Latest ‘Power’ Episode

Gabrielle Union Claps Back At 50 Cent Over Shady IG Comment

Also On Hot 107.9: