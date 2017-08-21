Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Jay-Z Speaks Out About Where Kanye West Crossed The Line [EXCLUSIVE]

Jay-Z and Kanye West‘s friendship is just as famous as the two legendary rappers individually. So when they appeared to fall out with each other, naturally hip-hop fans wanted to know what the cause of that could be. Kanye has publicized his side of things, but we rarely get to hear Jay-Z’s perspective. But in a recent interview he explained how Ye crossed the line .

Click on the audio player to hear more on this story and others from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

