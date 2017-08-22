Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Black Tony Needs Help Saving His Aunt’s Air Force 1s [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 10 hours ago
Black Tony says he has a real problem that he need everyone’s help with. His aunt got a new pair of Air Force Ones, and during dinner, while watching “Power,” her feet got really swollen, and now she needs to get out of them without ruining the shoes.  Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

