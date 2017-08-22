Black Tony Needs Help Saving His Aunt’s Air Force 1s [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony says he has a real problem that he need everyone’s help with. His aunt got a new pair of Air Force Ones, and during dinner, while watching “Power,” her feet got really swollen, and now she needs to get out of them without ruining the shoes. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Black Tony Weeps When He Hears JahLion Sound’s Gucci Mane Mix [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Black Tony Lost A LOT Of Money After He Invested In Pay Phones [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Black Tony Tries To Sell Bootleg Movies To Rickey Smiley [EXCLUSIVE]
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (08/12 – 08/18)
15 photos Launch gallery
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (08/12 – 08/18)
1. LeToya Luckett1 of 15
2. Ne-Yo2 of 15
3. Arsenio Hall3 of 15
4. Leslie Jones4 of 15
5. Cocoa Brown5 of 15
6. Peter Thomas6 of 15
7. Joseline Hernandez7 of 15
8. Kandi Burruss & Sheree Whitfield8 of 15
9. 2 Chainz9 of 15
10. India. Arie10 of 15
11. Shaq, Floyd Mayweather & Adam Plant11 of 15
12. Lavell Crawford12 of 15
13. Lionel Richie13 of 15
14. 50 Cent14 of 15
15. Naturi Naughton15 of 15
comments – Add Yours