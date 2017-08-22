Sneak Peek: Peter Gunz & Amina Buddafly Join WE TV’s ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ [VIDEO]

andmight be trying to work things out (again), so they’re taking their troubles to WE tv.

We can hardly keep up with Peter’s bed hopping, so it’s hard to tell who he’s with at present. Last we knew, Peter told Amina that he wanted to be with his ex-girlfriend, Tara Wallace. As of the last Love & Hip Hop reunion, he’d asked Amina for a divorce–even though they were still sleeping together.

Well, things with Tara must have fizzled (at least for now) because Peter and Amina have joined the next season of Marriage Boot Camp on WE tv. And their teaser couldn’t have been shadier, as an announcer stated, “When your one true love, has more than one baby mama.” The on-again, off-again couple was then pictured against a backdrop of six different women.

If this is a preview of the mess that viewers will be treated to, we’re tuning in when this season of Marriage Boot Camp debuts in October. Besides, we wonder how long it will take for producers to bring Tara to the house.



If nothing else, this should make for a great storyline next season on Love & Hip Hop.

