Tiger Woods’ Nude Photos Leaked

Tiger Woods and his ex-girlfriend Lindsey Vonn are the latest celebs to be hacked and have their nude photos exposed on the Internet. According to TMZ, Woods is reportedly lawyered up and ready to take on celebrity site Celeb Jihad where the photos can currently be viewed.

“It is an outrageous and despicable invasion of privacy for anyone to steal and illegally publish private intimate photos,” Vonn’s spokesman told The Big Lead. Lindsey will take all necessary and appropriate legal action to protect and enforce her rights and interests. She believes the individuals responsible for hacking her private photos as well as the websites that encourage this detestable conduct should be prosecuted to the fullest extent under the law,” he added.

Woods has been making headlines as of late. The former golf champion recently went viral after footage of him being arrested for driving under the influence was released. A later toxicology report found that Woods had five drugs in his system at his time of arrest. Woods just can’t seem to catch a break.

See Woods’ wood, here.

