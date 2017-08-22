Entertainment News
Simone Biles’ Boyfriend Feels Like The Luckiest Man Alive

The Olympic gold medalist is gushing over her new boo Stacey Ervin.

Posted 20 hours ago
The 2017 ESPYS - Arrivals

Love looks good on gold-medalist Simone Biles.

After snagging Olympic gold, the athlete is now beaming about her new beau, Stacey Ervin.

The 20-year-old previously told Entertainment Tonight that due to her rigorous schedule, she didn’t have time to date. But that’s all changed. Biles followed up with ET telling the outlet that she was getting to know someone special. She also gushed about his physique saying, “He’s got a good body,” she said before blushing. “I’m just saying, it’s … I’m just saying!”

Now the mystery man has been revealed.  Ervin is also a gymnast and a University of Michigan graduate.

He recently boasted about Biles’ accomplishments in a touching Instagram post saying, “You make me feel like I am the luckiest man alive.”

Simone returned the romantic public shout out with one of her own:

SOURCE: Madame Noire

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

