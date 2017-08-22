FLY NEWS: Starz Developing New Series Based Off Popular ‘Black Samurai’ Novels With Common and RZA

Starz wants our viewership and they will definitely get after this announcement. Today Starz revealed that they will be developing an action-drama series under the working title Black Samurai with producer Jerry Bruckheimer (Pirates of the Caribbean), starring Academy Award winner Common (John Wick 2, Selma) who will also serve as Executive Producer under his Freedom Road Productions banner.

Wu-Tang Clan’s own RZA will also be in the mix to help bring the Marc Olden novels to life. Common will play the role of Robert Sand, a highly-trained American Army Ranger whose life is changed when he meets a legendary Japanese master who is trained in the ways of the samurai. He goes on a conquest for revenge when his master and his samurai brothers are killed by mercenaries.

The series will get a much need update from the classic novels and the 1977 film. The series is being toted as a mash-up of spy and martial arts genres infused with heart,soul backed by the music of Common and Wu-Tang Clan.

Jerry Bruckheimer on Black Samurai:

We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Starz, Common, RZA and Andre Gaines on ‘Black Samurai.This incredible creative team will combine all of their talents and experience to bring the classic book series to brand new life with cutting edge artistry, music and imagery.

President of programming for Straz, Carmi Zlotnick on the new series:

We cannot wait for the world to meet Robert Sand – part Jason Bourne, part James Bond, and 100% the hero we need today. ‘Black Samurai’ promises to be an action-packed ride and with the Bruckheimer team, Common, RZA and Andre at the helm, we can feel certain this will be exceptional storytelling.

Common on starring in the new series:

I’m beyond excited about ‘Black Samurai.’ This is a unique and special project that offers something rarely seen in art and culture today. It’s an honor to play the character of Robert Sand and to have my production company, Freedom Road Productions partnering with Jerry Bruckheimer Productions, RZA and Starz to deliver something fresh and new to people. I can’t wait to dig into this character and the martial arts worlds of gun-fu, kung-fu, jujitsu and more. Look out world, ‘Black Samurai’ is coming!

RZA added:

I’ve been a fan of the Robert Sand character since I was a kid, ‘Black Samurai’ being one of the films that got me into the martial art genre. A chance to combine with Jerry Bruckheimer, Common and Andre Gaines to reintroduce this character to a new generation makes myself and my partner Mitchell Diggs at Wu Films super stoked. With the Wibbs leading the writing team and Starz as our outlet, I’m certain the series will find its fan base.

We are absolutely excited about this new series and look forward to adding it to our already crowded line-up of shows to watch.

Are you guys excited for Black Samurai?

