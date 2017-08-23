Steph Curry Is Nobody’s Favorite Player, According To A NBA Rookie Survey

Golden State Warriors playergot no love from incoming NBA rookies. Despite being one of the most popular players in the league, when they were asked who their favorite player was, Steph’s name was nowhere to be found.

The NBA’s annual rookie survey was revealed on Monday. The incoming class of players were asked to answer a number of questions, including who they thought would win Rookie of the Year and what they thought their biggest weaknesses were as players. When the question came of who their favorite player in the league was, many names popped up. LeBron James led the pack (31.5 percent of players mentioned his name), while Russell Westbrook (19.4 percent) and Kawhi Leonard (8.3 percent) followed. However, out of the 39 players polled, not a single one picked Steph Curry as their favorite player. Names that made the list instead of Curry might surprise some folks. Jamal Crawford, Pau Gasol and Dwight Howard were all selected, despite the latter building a bad rep with every team he’s played for.

This might be another instance of Warriors hater syndrome. Folks already got in their feelings when Kevin Durant decided to join the super team last off-season. Nonetheless, even this theory has some holes in it because both Durant and Draymond Green were named as favorites by some rookies in the survey.

Curry hasn’t said anything about the survey yet. With his success, it’s doubtful he’s stressing over it.

