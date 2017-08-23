DJ Khaled Conquered His Biggest Fear

is taking a leap of faith and flying the friendly skies. The “Wild Thoughts” music producer and Snapchat star has an intense fear of flying and he hasn’t flown on a plane in ten years. He would mostly travel on his tour bus for gigs. Now, the tides have changed and Khaled is overcoming his fears. His son Asahd was the inspiration. See below:

You can check out Khaled commemorate his big occasion the only way he knows how — with tons of photos and video.

Smh 🤦‍♂️!!! 🙏🏽 WE DID IT !! A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Aug 22, 2017 at 7:48pm PDT

Thank you for taking this journey wit me !!!!!! I'm GRATEFUL!! A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Aug 22, 2017 at 8:00pm PDT

😀 A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Aug 22, 2017 at 7:49pm PDT

We jus getting started !!! On phone wit JAY Z MY MANAGER @wethebestmusic @rocnation !!! 🙏🏽🔑🙏🏽 A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Aug 22, 2017 at 7:52pm PDT

We did it !!!!!! THANK YOU @asahdkhaled !!!! #WeTheBest me @asahdkhaled have a big announcement Tommorow!!!! A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Aug 22, 2017 at 7:46pm PDT

GOD AND @asahdkhaled GOT ME !🙏🏽 A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Aug 22, 2017 at 8:04pm PDT

Following Khaled’s flight, the next day he made a big announcement — his album Grateful was certified platinum. Congrats!

Also On Hot 107.9: