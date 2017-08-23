‘Straight Outta Compton’ Actor Is Arrested Again For Allegedly Throwing Hands

, who playedin the Straight Outta Compton movie, is continuing to have people question if he took his character too seriously. We r eported back in May that Taylor was allegedly in a fight with a security guard at a Miami resort. Now, Taylor was allegedly caught up in another scuffle, this time at a Carrabba’s Italian Grill in New Jersey.

The incident allegedly took place on August 9 and sources told TMZ that Taylor punched the restaurant manager in the face several times after an argument got out of hand. Sources claimed that several employees had to drag Taylor out the restaurant and Marcos allegedly punched a woman on the side of the head. He was eventually apprehended and charged with four counts of assault, one count of criminal mischief and one count of disorderly conduct.

TMZ reached out to Taylor and he said that he got jumped that night in the parking lot. He didn’t give any further details. His attorney said he never punched or kicked anyone, but he was only defending himself.

The actor posted this cryptic message on Instagram the day of the altercation.

I read all these punks both male and female talking how they think people cant fight or theyre tougher than everybody. This is to so-called entitled, self-proclaimed fight coaches and people who talk trash on and off social media…if ur not ready to close ur fists, close ur freaking mouth! #thatismyjudgement A post shared by R. Marcos Taylor (@r.marcostaylor) on Aug 9, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

It appears this guy can’t seem to avoid public brawls. We’ll keep you updated if more info should surface.

