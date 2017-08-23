Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Reverend Jesse Jackson Picks A Side In NFL-Kaepernick Beef

See what the civil rights icon has to say below.

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 6 hours ago
Leave a comment

colin Kaepernick

Source: colin Kaepernick / Getty


Last year, Colin Kaepernick started giving the National Anthem the middle finger and ever since, the NFL has given the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback its ass to kiss.

Now, fans and activists alike have been calling for the National Football League to cut the bull and sign the free agent.

It turns out Rev. Jesse Jackson is the latest in a string of high profile names to speak out about the issue. In an interview with Black Sports Online’s Robert Littal, Jackson said, “Kaepernick should be playing football this fall of 2017 for somebody. Some owner should have the courage to do the right thing … and get a good ball player at the same time.”

After Kaepernick kneeled for his beliefs, many other players followed suit, including Ron Brooks, Shalom Luani, and more. Check out Rev. Jesse Jackson’s thoughts above.

colin Kaepernick

10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

8 photos Launch gallery

10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

Continue reading 10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

In 2016, Colin Kaepernick went from a famous NFL player to an infamous civil rights activist after deciding to kneel during the National Anthem to protest against the injustices African-Americans face in this country. Kaepernick made standing up for what you believe in something to aspire to. The quarterback presented a bold statement and gave life to an old trend by letting his afro grow and flourish. If that wasn't Black enough, he even rocked cornrows for a while during the season. In honor of the brave athlete's 29th birthday, we honor his confidence, strength and Blackness with photos of Colin Kaepernick looking like Black excellence. #KaepSoBlack

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest