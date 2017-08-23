Reverend Jesse Jackson Picks A Side In NFL-Kaepernick Beef

Last year, Colin Kaepernick started giving the National Anthem the middle finger and ever since, the NFL has given the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback its ass to kiss.

Now, fans and activists alike have been calling for the National Football League to cut the bull and sign the free agent.

It turns out Rev. Jesse Jackson is the latest in a string of high profile names to speak out about the issue. In an interview with Black Sports Online’s Robert Littal, Jackson said, “Kaepernick should be playing football this fall of 2017 for somebody. Some owner should have the courage to do the right thing … and get a good ball player at the same time.”

After Kaepernick kneeled for his beliefs, many other players followed suit, including Ron Brooks, Shalom Luani, and more. Check out Rev. Jesse Jackson’s thoughts above.