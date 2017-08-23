Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Spirit’s Advice On How To Get Over A Broken Heart [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Spirit came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” studio and answered questions about love and relationships. She and Rickey Smiley talked about common sense and the issue with people having a sense of entitlement. Then, Spirit helped listeners deal with their relationship troubles. A woman asks how to deal with her problem of giving too much, and not getting enough back in a relationship.

Spirit explains to another lady why the age difference between her and her man isn’t the right focus. Plus, Spirit answers that question that has been on all of our minds at some point: how do you get over a broken heart? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

